COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State men’s basketball team returned to the latest men’s basketball AP Top 25 poll after a two-week hiatus.

The Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 in the Big Ten) collected a pair of wins last week, including Sunday’s 73-57 victory at Northwestern and a 90-59 blowout victory over Alabama A&M. The wins were enough to propel OSU back into the rankings, where the Buckeyes sit 24th.

Brice Sensabaugh had 39 points and 14 rebounds over the two games last week. Justice Sueing added 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Ohio State is now firmly entrenched in conference play throughout the rest of the season. It faces a massive test Thursday evening at 7 p.m. with a game against Purdue, the top-ranked team in the country. OSU then travels to Maryland Sunday at 1 p.m.

AP Poll (Jan. 2, 2023)

1. Purdue (60) 13-0 1524 1 2. Houston 14-1 1417 3 3. Kansas 12-1 1351 4 4. UConn (1) 14-1 1342 2 5. Arizona 13-1 1334 5 6. Texas 12-1 1185 6 7. Alabama 11-2 1132 8 8. Tennessee 11-2 1114 7 9. Gonzaga 12-3 1003 10 10. UCLA 13-2 993 11 11. Virginia 10-2 926 13 12. Miami 13-1 814 14 13. Arkansas 11-2 717 9 14. Wisconsin 10-2 639 15 15. Indiana 10-3 558 16 16. Duke 11-3 554 17 17. TCU 12-1 545 18 18. Xavier 12-3 531 22 19. Baylor 10-3 520 12 20. Missouri 12-1 329 – 21. New Mexico 14-0 290 22 22. Auburn 11-2 287 20 23. Coll of Charleston 14-1 116 – 24. Ohio State 10-3 114 – 25. Iowa State 10-2 94 –

Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego St. 72, Mississippi St. 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas St 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, Michigan St. 5, West Virginia 5, FAU 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Creighton 1.