COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State men’s basketball team returned to the latest men’s basketball AP Top 25 poll after a two-week hiatus.
The Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 in the Big Ten) collected a pair of wins last week, including Sunday’s 73-57 victory at Northwestern and a 90-59 blowout victory over Alabama A&M. The wins were enough to propel OSU back into the rankings, where the Buckeyes sit 24th.
Brice Sensabaugh had 39 points and 14 rebounds over the two games last week. Justice Sueing added 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Ohio State is now firmly entrenched in conference play throughout the rest of the season. It faces a massive test Thursday evening at 7 p.m. with a game against Purdue, the top-ranked team in the country. OSU then travels to Maryland Sunday at 1 p.m.
AP Poll (Jan. 2, 2023)
|1. Purdue (60)
|13-0
|1524
|1
|2. Houston
|14-1
|1417
|3
|3. Kansas
|12-1
|1351
|4
|4. UConn (1)
|14-1
|1342
|2
|5. Arizona
|13-1
|1334
|5
|6. Texas
|12-1
|1185
|6
|7. Alabama
|11-2
|1132
|8
|8. Tennessee
|11-2
|1114
|7
|9. Gonzaga
|12-3
|1003
|10
|10. UCLA
|13-2
|993
|11
|11. Virginia
|10-2
|926
|13
|12. Miami
|13-1
|814
|14
|13. Arkansas
|11-2
|717
|9
|14. Wisconsin
|10-2
|639
|15
|15. Indiana
|10-3
|558
|16
|16. Duke
|11-3
|554
|17
|17. TCU
|12-1
|545
|18
|18. Xavier
|12-3
|531
|22
|19. Baylor
|10-3
|520
|12
|20. Missouri
|12-1
|329
|–
|21. New Mexico
|14-0
|290
|22
|22. Auburn
|11-2
|287
|20
|23. Coll of Charleston
|14-1
|116
|–
|24. Ohio State
|10-3
|114
|–
|25. Iowa State
|10-2
|94
|–
Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego St. 72, Mississippi St. 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas St 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, Michigan St. 5, West Virginia 5, FAU 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Creighton 1.