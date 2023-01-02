COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State men’s basketball team returned to the latest men’s basketball AP Top 25 poll after a two-week hiatus.

The Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 in the Big Ten) collected a pair of wins last week, including Sunday’s 73-57 victory at Northwestern and a 90-59 blowout victory over Alabama A&M. The wins were enough to propel OSU back into the rankings, where the Buckeyes sit 24th.

Brice Sensabaugh had 39 points and 14 rebounds over the two games last week. Justice Sueing added 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Ohio State is now firmly entrenched in conference play throughout the rest of the season. It faces a massive test Thursday evening at 7 p.m. with a game against Purdue, the top-ranked team in the country. OSU then travels to Maryland Sunday at 1 p.m.

AP Poll (Jan. 2, 2023)

1. Purdue (60)13-015241
2. Houston14-114173
3. Kansas12-113514
4. UConn (1)14-113422
5. Arizona13-113345
6. Texas12-111856
7. Alabama11-211328
8. Tennessee11-211147
9. Gonzaga12-3100310
10. UCLA13-299311
11. Virginia10-292613
12. Miami13-181414
13. Arkansas11-27179
14. Wisconsin10-263915
15. Indiana10-355816
16. Duke11-355417
17. TCU12-154518
18. Xavier12-353122
19. Baylor10-352012
20. Missouri12-1329
21. New Mexico14-029022
22. Auburn11-228720
23. Coll of Charleston14-1116
24. Ohio State10-3114
25. Iowa State10-294

Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego St. 72, Mississippi St. 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas St 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, Michigan St. 5, West Virginia 5, FAU 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Creighton 1.