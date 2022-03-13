COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State received a No. 7 seed for the NCAA Tournament and will face Loyola Chicago Friday in Pittsburgh.

The Buckeyes limp into March Madness having lost four of their last five games, including losses to Penn State, Maryland and Northwestern — three of the worst teams in the Big Ten this season. OSU’s loss to Penn State came in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Ohio State has played its last three games without forward Kyle Young who has been in concussion protocol. Zed Key missed OSU’s game against the Nittany Lions as he continues to deal with an ankle injury.

OSU lost its first round game last year as a No. 2 seed to No. 15 Oral Roberts.

The Buckeyes have not made it out of the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2013 when they lost to Wichita State in the Elite 8.

SOUTH REGION

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State/Bryant

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB

No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware

One other Ohio team, No. 13 Akron, will face No. 4 UCLA Thursday in Portland.