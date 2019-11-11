Ohio State men’s basketball moves up to 16th in latest AP basketball poll

Ohio State’s Luther Muhammad, left, drives to the basket against UMass-Lowell’s Christian Lutete during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team has moved up two spots in the latest Associated Press rankings.

The Buckeyes routed UMass-Lowell 76-56 on Sunday to take a 2-0 record into an early season matchup with No. 10 Villanova at home Wednesday night.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Kentucky (64) 2-0 1622 2 2. Duke 2-0 1538 4 3. Michigan St. 1-1 1451 1 4. Louisville (1) 2-0 1425 5 5. Kansas 1-1 1354 3 6. North Carolina 2-0 1187 9 7. Maryland 2-0 1166 7 8. Gonzaga 2-0 1136 8 9. Virginia 2-0 1134 11 10. Villanova 1-0 1064 10 11. Texas Tech 2-0 888 13 12. Seton Hall 2-0 869 12 13. Memphis 2-0 828 14 14. Oregon 2-0 804 15 15. Florida 1-1 616 6 16. Ohio St. 2-0 544 18 17. Utah St. 2-0 507 17 18. Saint Mary’s 1-0 438 20 19. Arizona 2-0 415 21 20. Washington 1-0 373 — 21. Xavier 2-0 370 19 22. Auburn 2-0 247 24 23. LSU 1-0 237 22 24. Baylor 1-1 179 16 25. Colorado 1-0 151 —

Others receiving votes: VCU 137, Florida St. 112, Texas 95, Marquette 67, Tennessee 49, Providence 23, Purdue 21, Houston 18, Utah 14, Missouri 13, Arkansas 11, Mississippi St. 9, Georgetown 4, Liberty 3, San Diego St. 2, Creighton 1, Dayton 1, Northeastern 1, Vermont 1.