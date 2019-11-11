Live Now
Tracking the snow

Ohio State men’s basketball moves up to 16th in latest AP basketball poll

Buckeyes

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio State’s Luther Muhammad, left, drives to the basket against UMass-Lowell’s Christian Lutete during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team has moved up two spots in the latest Associated Press rankings. 

The Buckeyes routed UMass-Lowell 76-56 on Sunday to take a 2-0 record into an early season matchup with No. 10 Villanova at home Wednesday night.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Kentucky (64)2-016222
2. Duke2-015384
3. Michigan St.1-114511
4. Louisville (1)2-014255
5. Kansas1-113543
6. North Carolina2-011879
7. Maryland2-011667
8. Gonzaga2-011368
9. Virginia2-0113411
10. Villanova1-0106410
11. Texas Tech2-088813
12. Seton Hall2-086912
13. Memphis2-082814
14. Oregon2-080415
15. Florida1-16166
16. Ohio St.2-054418
17. Utah St.2-050717
18. Saint Mary’s1-043820
19. Arizona2-041521
20. Washington1-0373
21. Xavier2-037019
22. Auburn2-024724
23. LSU1-023722
24. Baylor1-117916
25. Colorado1-0151

Others receiving votes: VCU 137, Florida St. 112, Texas 95, Marquette 67, Tennessee 49, Providence 23, Purdue 21, Houston 18, Utah 14, Missouri 13, Arkansas 11, Mississippi St. 9, Georgetown 4, Liberty 3, San Diego St. 2, Creighton 1, Dayton 1, Northeastern 1, Vermont 1.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools