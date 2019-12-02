Ohio State men’s basketball moves to 6th in latest AP poll

Ohio State’s Duane Washington, left, brings the ball up court against Stetson’s Kenny Aninye during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — The Ohio State University men’s basketball teams jumped up to 6th in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Buckeyes were 10th in last week’s poll and moved up after defeating Morgan State 90-57 on Friday night.

Michigan had the biggest jump after receiving 12 overall votes last week. No. 6 Ohio State and No. 14 Auburn were next, each moving up four spots.

The new top 25: