Ohio State men’s basketball moves to 6th in latest AP poll

Buckeyes
Ohio State’s Duane Washington, left, brings the ball up court against Stetson’s Kenny Aninye during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — The Ohio State University men’s basketball teams jumped up to 6th in the latest Associated Press poll.   

The Buckeyes were 10th in last week’s poll and moved up after defeating Morgan State 90-57 on Friday night. 

Michigan had the biggest jump after receiving 12 overall votes last week. No. 6 Ohio State and No. 14 Auburn were next, each moving up four spots. 

The new top 25:

RecordPointsPrevious
1.Louisville (48) 7-0 1599 
2. Kansas (3) 6-1 1497 
3. Maryland 8-0 1446 
4. Michigan (9) 7-0 1429 – 
5. Virginia (5) 7-0 1424 
6. Ohio St. 7-0 1244 10 
7. North Carolina 6-1 1162 
8. Kentucky 6-1 1096 
9. Gonzaga 8-1 1095 
10. Duke 7-1 1083 
11. Michigan St. 5-2 964 
12. Arizona 9-0 875 14 
13. Oregon 6-2 785 11 
14. Auburn 7-0 698 18 
15. Memphis 6-1 652 16 
16. Seton Hall 6-2 629 13 
17. Florida St. 7-1 562 – 
18. Baylor 5-1 466 19 
19. Dayton 5-1 386 – 
20. Colorado 6-0 371 21 
21. Tennessee 6-1 331 17 
22. Washington 5-1 222 23 
23. Villanova 5-2 192 22 
24. Butler 7-0 165 – 
25. Utah St.    

