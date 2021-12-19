COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball game against Tennessee-Martin on Tuesday has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in the Buckeyes program. The game will not be rescheduled.

All team related activities for the Buckeyes will stay suspended as players and staff members continue to get tested according to Ohio State protocols.

This is the second consecutive Buckeyes basketball game to get canceled with Saturday’s match in Las Vegas against the Kentucky Wildcats also canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The next Ohio State game scheduled is Dec. 28 against the New Orleans Privateers.