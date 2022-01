COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University men’s basketball game against Nebraska has been postponed.

Huskers.com reports the Saturday game at Ohio State has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Nebraska program.

“With players currently in health and safety protocol, Nebraska fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven scholarship players available,” the website announced.

No date has been set for a rescheduled game.