COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second time in the 2022-23 season, the Ohio State Buckeyes time in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll was short-lived.

Ohio State (10-5, 2-2) has been dropped outside the top 25 of the latest AP Poll just one week after receiving the No. 24 ranking. The dip comes after a two loss week for the Buckeyes who fell to former No. 1 Purdue 71-69 in Columbus and lost 80-73 on the road against Maryland.

Purdue lost its No. 1 spot to Houston after losing on Monday to Rutgers 65-64. This is the second time this season the Cougars are the top-ranked team in the country.

The court at Value City Arena was close to being rushed on Thursday as OSU nearly beat a No. 1 ranked team at home for the second straight season. The Boilermakers secured the win on a Fletcher Loyer three-pointer with 11 seconds remaining.

OSU’s defeat to the Terrapins was in large part due to an 18-2 run by Maryland to begin the second-half at College Park. The Buckeyes next game will be in Columbus against Minnesota on Thursday at 8 p.m. OSU will close out the week with a road trip on Sunday versus Rutgers at noon.

AP Poll (Jan. 9, 2023)

1 Houston 2 Kansas 3 Purdue 4 Alabama 5 Tennessee 6 UCONN 7 UCLA 8 Gonzaga 9 Arizona 10 Texas 11 Kansas State 11 Xavier 13 Virginia 14 Iowa State 15 Arkansas 16 Miami (FL) 17 TCU 18 Wisconsin 19 Providence 20 Missouri 21 Auburn 22 Charleston 23 San Diego State 24 Duke 25 Marquette