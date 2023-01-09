COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second time in the 2022-23 season, the Ohio State Buckeyes time in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll was short-lived.
Ohio State (10-5, 2-2) has been dropped outside the top 25 of the latest AP Poll just one week after receiving the No. 24 ranking. The dip comes after a two loss week for the Buckeyes who fell to former No. 1 Purdue 71-69 in Columbus and lost 80-73 on the road against Maryland.
Purdue lost its No. 1 spot to Houston after losing on Monday to Rutgers 65-64. This is the second time this season the Cougars are the top-ranked team in the country.
The court at Value City Arena was close to being rushed on Thursday as OSU nearly beat a No. 1 ranked team at home for the second straight season. The Boilermakers secured the win on a Fletcher Loyer three-pointer with 11 seconds remaining.
OSU’s defeat to the Terrapins was in large part due to an 18-2 run by Maryland to begin the second-half at College Park. The Buckeyes next game will be in Columbus against Minnesota on Thursday at 8 p.m. OSU will close out the week with a road trip on Sunday versus Rutgers at noon.
AP Poll (Jan. 9, 2023)
|1
|Houston
|2
|Kansas
|3
|Purdue
|4
|Alabama
|5
|Tennessee
|6
|UCONN
|7
|UCLA
|8
|Gonzaga
|9
|Arizona
|10
|Texas
|11
|Kansas State
|11
|Xavier
|13
|Virginia
|14
|Iowa State
|15
|Arkansas
|16
|Miami (FL)
|17
|TCU
|18
|Wisconsin
|19
|Providence
|20
|Missouri
|21
|Auburn
|22
|Charleston
|23
|San Diego State
|24
|Duke
|25
|Marquette