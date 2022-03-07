COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball has dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll and is not ranked in the top 25 for the first time in 13 weeks.

The Buckeyes lost twice in the final week of the regular season with home losses to Nebraska and Michigan to conclude the season with a 19-10 record.

Ohio State will be the 6-seed in this week’s Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis and is set to play its first postseason game of 2022 on Thursday night.

The Buckeyes will face the winner of Wednesday’s first round match between Penn State and Minnesota.

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket will be selected this Sunday.

AP TOP 25 POLL (MARCH 7)

1 Gonzaga 2 Arizona 3 Baylor 4 Auburn 5 Kentucky 6 Kansas 7 Duke 8 Villanova 9 Purdue 9 Tennessee 11 Providence 12 Wisconsin 13 UCLA 14 Texas Tech 15 Arkansas 16 Illinois 17 Saint Mary’s 18 Houston 19 Murray State 20 UCONN 21 USC 22 Texas 23 Colorado State 24 Iowa 25 North Carolina