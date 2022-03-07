COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball has dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll and is not ranked in the top 25 for the first time in 13 weeks.

The Buckeyes lost twice in the final week of the regular season with home losses to Nebraska and Michigan to conclude the season with a 19-10 record.

Ohio State will be the 6-seed in this week’s Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis and is set to play its first postseason game of 2022 on Thursday night.

The Buckeyes will face the winner of Wednesday’s first round match between Penn State and Minnesota.

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket will be selected this Sunday.

AP TOP 25 POLL (MARCH 7)

1Gonzaga
2Arizona
3Baylor
4Auburn
5Kentucky
6Kansas
7Duke
8Villanova
9Purdue
9Tennessee
11Providence
12Wisconsin
13UCLA
14Texas Tech
15Arkansas
16Illinois
17Saint Mary’s
18Houston
19Murray State
20UCONN
21USC
22Texas
23Colorado State
24Iowa
25North Carolina