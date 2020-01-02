Ohio State men’s basketball begins 2020

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The No. 5 ranked Ohio State men’s basketball team enters 2020 with 11 wins and two losses. The Buckeyes’ most notable victories include wins over Cincinnati, Villanova, North Carolina and Kentucky and they look to build off that momentum in 2020. But Chris Holtmann’s team is coming off its second loss of the season in a 67-59 stumble against No. 16 West Virginia. Right now the team is answering questions ahead of its home game against Wisconsin on Friday.

Those wins over Villanova and North Carolina were both 25-point wins for OSU, but perhaps the most impressive win for this team came against No. 17 Kentucky on December 21 in Las Vegas.

The Buckeyes are the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten, which has six teams ranked the Associated Press top 25 poll. The conference has the most teams ranked in the top 25 with No. 12 Michigan as the second-highest ranked team.

Ohio State has only played two conference games so far, which include a huge 32-point win over No. 21 Penn State in which the Buckeyes scored 106 points, their first 100-point game against a Big Ten team since 1991. But their second conference game was a let down as the Buckeyes lost 84-71 on the road to unranked Minnesota.

A return to conference action begins Friday with a home test against Wisconsin followed by an important road game against No. 15 Maryland next Tuesday.

The Buckeyes have had a few talented teams over the last decade and this 2019-20 squad hopes to land Ohio State its second national championship in school history.