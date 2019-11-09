Buckeye Banner

Ohio State Marching Band performs in Skull Session before Maryland game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band is performing in Skull Session before Saturday’s game against Maryland.

TBDBITL will march to St. John Arena at 9:35 a.m., with Skull Session beginning at 9:40. The pregame pep rally concert will also feature Maryland’s band and the Delaware Hayes Marching Band.

The band will depart Skull Session at 11:15 a.m. and march to Ohio Stadium, where it will perform a single Script Ohio during the pregame show.

The band’s halftime show is titled “The Music of Santana.”

