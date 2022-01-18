COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Changes to Ohio State’s coaching staff continued Tuesday.

Running backs coach Tony Alford has been promoted to run game coordinator. Alford has been at Ohio State since 2015 and coached some of its greatest backs, including Ezekiel Elliott (2015) and J.K. Dobbins (2017, 2018 and 2019).

Ohio State also announced Matt Guerrieri, formerly at Duke, is being added to coach Ryan Day’s staff as a senior adviser and analyst.

And media reports have former defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs joining Cincinnati as an assistant coach. He and Bearcats coach Luke Fickell have worked together before, including on the staff of the Buckeyes.