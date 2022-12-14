COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State starting linebacker Steele Chambers announced Wednesday he plans to return to play for the Buckeyes next season.

“I’m coming back,” Chambers said without hesitation. “I just want three years under my belt at linebacker. I feel like I’ve progressed in just my knowledge of the game but I think there’s just a lot more that I need to learn. I feel like I’m pretty premature as far as linebacker savviness.”

Chambers began his career at Ohio State as a running back but switched to linebacker last season. He’ll get another year to learn from defensive coordinator Jim Knowles who’s also the Buckeyes linebacker coach.

The fourth-year Buckeye was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the conference’s coaches and media.

Chambers and OSU are getting ready for their College Football Playoff semifinal game against No. 1 Georgia on Dec. 31.