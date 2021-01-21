Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner declares for NFL draft

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) drops into coverage against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner announced on Friday that he will not take advantage of an NCAA rule allowing seniors an extra year of eligibility and will instead make himself available for the NFL draft.

In a post on social media, Werner wrote, “The thing I will the most … is just hanging and working out with the great group of guys I will forever call my brothers. I am looking forward to the next challenge.”

Forever a Buckeye ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lpkBC2vdV9 — Pete Werner (@petewerner23) January 21, 2021

Werner, who is 6 feet 3 and 242 pounds and from Indianapolis, had 54 tackles during the eight-game 2020 season that ended with Ohio State falling to Alabama in the national championship game.

NFL draft projections have Werner going as high as the second round but more likely a little bit lower. The draft is scheduled for April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland.