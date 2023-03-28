COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes received verbal commitments from two twin-towering offensive lineman on Monday.

Deontae and Devontae Armstrong, seniors out of Lakewood St. Edward High School west of Cleveland, two-time Division I state champions, and twin brothers, announced their plans to join the 2024 OSU football recruiting class Monday afternoon.

Deontae, an offensive tackle listed at 6-foot-7, and Devontae, a 6-foot-6 guard, are coming off back-to-back state titles with the Eagles. The brothers were considering Ohio State, along with offers from Kentucky, Michigan, Georgia, Michigan State and Penn State, according to CBS Sports.

Their teammate and fellow offensive lineman Ben Roebuck recently committed to Michigan, prompting an early social media exchange between him and his new rivals.

Currently, the Buckeyes have the seventh best 2024 recruiting class in the nation with six commits, according to 247Sports.