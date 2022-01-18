COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles is using his extra year of eligibility to return to the Buckeyes next season, per a team spokesman.

Ruggles transferred from North Carolina to OSU and made 20 of 21 field goals last season. He went a perfect 74-for-74 on extra point attempts.

His biggest games of the season came in back-to-back weeks when he went 8-for-8 combined against Penn State and Nebraska. He made four field goals apiece in both games and the Buckeyes won both of those contests by nine points thanks to the 12 points he contributed.