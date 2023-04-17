COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State third-year kicker Jake Seibert became the first Buckeye to enter the transfer portal after announcing the news on Twitter Monday.

The transfer portal opened Saturday.

The Cincinnati native was the No. 2 ranked kicker in the 2020 class, per the 247Sports.

As a true freshman, he made all 16 extra point attempts and 1-of-2 field goals filling in for the injured Blake Haubeil.

The Buckeyes still have plenty of kickers remaining on the roster, including USC transfer Parker Lewis.