Ohio State keeps No. 4 spot in Top 25 after loss to Michigan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A loss Sunday to Michigan did not harm Ohio State in the eyes of the media voters for the Associated Press men’s basketball Top 25.

The Buckeyes (18-5) remained No. 4 in the poll released Monday, one day after they lost 92-87 to the Wolverines. Michigan (16-1) remained at No. 3 in the new poll.

Undefeated Gonzaga (22-0) and Baylor (17-0) kept their hold onto the top two spots. Illinois (16-5) of the Big Ten was one spot behind Ohio State, leaving the top five unchanged.

The Buckeyes have three regular-season games remaining: Thursday at Michigan State, Sunday against No. 9 Iowa, and Saturday, March 6 against Illinois.

Here is the complete Top 25:

Gonzaga (22-0) Baylor (17-0) Michigan (16-1) Ohio State (18-5) Illinois (16-5) Alabama (18-5) Oklahoma (14-5) Villanova (14-3) Iowa (17-6) West Virginia (15-6) Florida State (13-3) Houston (18-3) Creighton (16-5) Texas (13-6) Virginia (15-5) Virginia Tech (14-4) Kansas (17-7) Texas Tech (14-7) Southern California (18-4) Arkansas (17-5) Loyola Chicago (19-4) San Diego State (17-4) Wisconsin (16-8) Missouri (14-6) Tennessee (15-6)

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 92, Belmont 80, Purdue 53, Oregon 53, LSU 32, BYU 19, Drake 19, UCLA 17, Clemson 13, Colorado 8, North Carolina 6, Wichita State 6, Boise State 5, Toledo 4, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, Winthrop 2, Xavier 2