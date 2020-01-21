Ohio State introduces next women’s volleyball coach

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jen Flynn Oldenburg was introduced as the next head coach of the Ohio State women’s volleyball team Tuesday afternoon.

Oldenburg is the sixth coach in program history and first female in nearly 40 years.

“They want someone to lead them as a role model and empowering athletes is something I feel that I’m good at and have done for awhile,” Oldenburg said. “To do it as an alumni and as an athlete in this profession in a world that is very competitive I think is very special.”

The new OSU head coach played for the Buckeyes from 1996-99 with the team making the NCAA Tournament all four years. During her time with the Buckeyes, Oldenburg recorded the 7th-most assists in school history (3,213) and the 12th-most digs in school history (1,138). Her 1,587 assists in 1997 is also the fourth most in a single season. Before coming to OSU, Oldenburg spent six years as the club associate director for the Pittsburgh Elite Volleyball Association.

In 2019, former Ohio State head coach Jim Stone hired Oldenburg to be an assistant coach for the USA Volleyball Girls Youth National Team, which won the world championship in Cairo, Egypt.

Oldenburg also spent nine seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Illinois from 2003-2012 with the team making four-straight Sweet 16 appearances in the NCAA Tournament and a runner-up finish in 2011.