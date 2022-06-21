COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bill Mosiello was introduced Tuesday as Ohio State’s next baseball head coach.

Mosiello has over 35 years of coaching experience at the high-level collegiate and minor league levels.

Over the course of his career, which includes stops at seven different Power 5 programs, Mosiello has coached over 90 major league players and his teams have made 16 NCAA Tournament appearances with five trips to the College World Series.

He comes to Ohio State after a nine-year stint as associate head coach at TCU where he helped guide the program to four consecutive appearances in the College World Series (2014-17) and seven NCAA Tournaments. The Horned Frogs won seven Big 12 titles in his nine seasons and Mosiello was also instrumental in recruiting three top 10 classes during in his time in Fort Worth, Texas.

Bill Mosiello timeline

2014-22 TCU Associate Head Coach

2012-13 Tennessee Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

2011 Arkansas Travelers Manager (Angels Double-A affiliate)

2009-10 Cedar Rapids Kernels Manager (Angels Single-A affiliate)

2008 Auburn Assistant Coach

2007 USC Assistant Coach

2005-06 Charleston RiverDogs Manager (Yankees Single-A affiliate)

2004 Battle Creek Yankees Manager (Yankees Single-A affiliate)

2003 Trenton Thunder Hitting Instructor (Yankees Double-A affiliate)

2001-02 Arizona State Assistant Coach

1996-00 Oklahoma Assistant Coach/Associate Head Coach

1995 Ole Miss Assistant Coach

1993-94 Tennessee Assistant Coach

1991-92 Cal State Fullerton Assistant Coach

1987-90 Cerritos College Assistant Coach