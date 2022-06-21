COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bill Mosiello was introduced Tuesday as Ohio State’s next baseball head coach.

Mosiello has over 35 years of coaching experience at the high-level collegiate and minor league levels.

Over the course of his career, which includes stops at seven different Power 5 programs, Mosiello has coached over 90 major league players and his teams have made 16 NCAA Tournament appearances with five trips to the College World Series.

He comes to Ohio State after a nine-year stint as associate head coach at TCU where he helped guide the program to four consecutive appearances in the College World Series (2014-17) and seven NCAA Tournaments. The Horned Frogs won seven Big 12 titles in his nine seasons and Mosiello was also instrumental in recruiting three top 10 classes during in his time in Fort Worth, Texas.

Bill Mosiello timeline

2014-22    TCU                                Associate Head Coach

2012-13    Tennessee                       Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

2011         Arkansas Travelers          Manager (Angels Double-A affiliate)

2009-10    Cedar Rapids Kernels      Manager (Angels Single-A affiliate)

2008         Auburn                           Assistant Coach

2007         USC                                Assistant Coach

2005-06    Charleston RiverDogs      Manager (Yankees Single-A affiliate)

2004         Battle Creek Yankees      Manager (Yankees Single-A affiliate)

2003         Trenton Thunder             Hitting Instructor (Yankees Double-A affiliate)

2001-02    Arizona State                   Assistant Coach

1996-00    Oklahoma                       Assistant Coach/Associate Head Coach

1995         Ole Miss                          Assistant Coach

1993-94    Tennessee                       Assistant Coach

1991-92    Cal State Fullerton           Assistant Coach

1987-90    Cerritos College              Assistant Coach