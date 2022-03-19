BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (WCMH) — No. 6 Ohio State held off No. 11 Missouri State 63-56 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

The Buckeyes had one of their worst offensive games of the season but were able to advance to the round of 32 thanks to a an all-around dominant performance from Jacy Sheldon. The Dublin Coffman grad had 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals in the win.

The Buckeyes only scored five points in the first quarter but exploded for 30 points in the second quarter to grab a 31-26 halftime lead. OSU’s struggles on offense returned in the second half and didn’t go away with the Buckeyes only mustering six field goals in the third and fourth quarter combined.

Ohio State will face the winner of LSU and Jackson State on Monday. Tip off for that game has yet to be determined.