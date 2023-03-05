COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The quest for a second consecutive national championship begins next week for the Ohio State women’s hockey team as the top-seed in the tournament.

During Sunday’s selection show, the reigning champion Buckeyes earned the overall No. 1 seed for the 2023 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season with a 31-5-2 record. Ohio State earned the coveted spot in the bracket despite falling to Minnesota on Saturday in the WCHA final 3-1 in Minneapolis.

As the top-seed, the Buckeyes have a bye into the second round in the small 11-team tournament. Ohio State will host the winner of a Thursday match between Quinnipiac and Penn State on Saturday at the OSU Ice Rink. Face-off for the Buckeyes game will be at 5 p.m.

Should the Buckeyes win its second round game, they will advance to the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four in Duluth, Minnesota. If OSU makes the national semifinals, they will play either Yale or Northeastern on March 17.

Notable teams on the other side of the bracket include Minnesota, No. 3 seed Colgate and Frozen Four hosts Minnesota Duluth, who lost to Ohio State in last season’s national title game.

2023 NCAA Women’s Hockey Tournament Schedule

FIRST ROUND

Mar. 9, 6 p.m.: Quinnipiac vs. Penn State

Mar. 9, 6 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. Long Island

Mar. 9, 7 p.m.: Minnesota Duluth vs. Clarkson

SECOND ROUND

Mar. 11, 3 p.m.: No. 4 Yale vs. No. 5 Northeastern

Mar. 11, 3 p.m.: No. 3 Colgate vs. Wisconsin/Long Island

Mar. 11, 3 p.m.: No. 2 Minnesota vs. Minnesota Duluth/Clarkson

Mar. 11, 5 p.m.: No. 1 Ohio State vs. Quinnipiac/Penn State

FROZEN FOUR

Mar. 17, 3:30 p.m.: Semifinal (Game TBD)

Mar. 17, 7 p.m.: Semifinal (Game TBD)

Mar. 19, 4 p.m.: National Championship Game