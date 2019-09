COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State will leave today for Lincoln, Nebraska for their first night game of the season against the Cornhuskers on Saturday.

Kick-off begins at 7:30 p.m. (eastern). The game will be televised on ABC.

The No. 5 Buckeyes are expected to face their toughest challenge this season against the Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Ohio State is 4-0 and Nebraska is 3-1 this season.