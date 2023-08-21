COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State is less than two weeks away from starting the season as the final preparations for Week 1 are underway. Coach Ryan Day discussed the latest progress in fall camp, including the status of the starting quarterback position.

With just 12 days until Ohio State opens the season at Indiana, Day has yet to name a starting quarterback. The press conference started with Day saying both Kyle McCord and Devin Brown both graded out as champions in practice and neither has “won or lost” the job.

He said there is a chance both could play against Indiana. Day added he took a straw poll of the staff on who the starter should be and said it was split “50/50”, saying as of right now, both McCord and Brown deserve to play. “The competitiveness has made both of them better,” said Day. “If you ask our players, they believe in both of those guys.”

On this date two years ago, he named C.J. Stroud as the starter when the Buckeyes opened against Minnesota, also on Sept. 2.

Questions also persist for who will occupy the tackle and center spots for the offensive line but Day gave some clarity on the players leading the way. He said San Diego State transfer Josh Simmons is leading the way to start at left tackle, Carson Hinzman at center, and Josh Fryar at right tackle with freshman Luke Montgomery expected to play.

What has been determined are the captains for this Buckeyes football team: tight end Cade Stover, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and receiver Xavier Johnson, who will wear the Block O jersey.

Last week’s update from Day on preseason camp included news that tight end Bennett Christian will not play this season after testing positive for a banned substance in January and that linebacker Kourt Williams III suffered a knee injury.

Despite no Buckeyes game, the college football season does begin Saturday with “Week 0” games. No. 13 Notre Dame, who will host Ohio State on Sept. 23 on NBC4, will open its season in Dublin, Ireland, against Navy. The Fighting Irish’s opener can be seen live at 2:30 p.m. on NBC4 this Saturday.