COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is expected to speak to the media around noon Tuesday, four days ahead of the Buckeyes’ season opener against Florida Atlantic.

Saturday’s game will be the first for Ryan Day as the program’s head coach. Day served as interim head coach for three games during the 2018 season while Urban Meyer served a suspension.

Kickoff is at noon and the game will be televised on FOX to a national audience.