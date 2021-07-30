Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. signs two-way deal with Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 13: Duane Washington Jr. #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after a play in the game against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament semifinals at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 13, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN, New York — Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers after going undrafted Thursday night, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Washington was one of two starters from least year’s team to leave Columbus along with point guard CJ Walker.

During the 2020-21 season, Washington led the Buckeyes in points per game with 16.4 and minutes per game with 32.2. He also ranked second in assists per game (2.9) and led the team in three-pointers made with 89, which was 35 more than the next closest Buckeye.