COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An upcoming freshman quarterback for Ohio State was recognized as the best high school athlete in the United States as a triple sports star.

Lincoln Kienholz, who joins the Buckeyes this fall from Pierre, South Dakota, won USA Today’s award as the best boys high school athlete in the country for 2022-23. Kienholz was a three-sport star for T.F. Riggs High School playing football, baseball, and basketball.

In football, Kienholz is the all-time leader in passing yards in South Dakota high school history. In baseball, he batted .472 with six home runs and posted a 1.24 earned run average. In basketball, he was a Class AA all-state selection averaging 20 points and seven rebounds as a junior.

According to 247Sports, he was the 13th ranked quarterback prospect in the 2023 class at the time of his commitment to join the Buckeyes.