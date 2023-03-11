COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes will have to play the rest of its 2022-23 season without its top scorer.

Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh, who has averaged 16.3 pointer per game for Ohio State, will miss the remainder of the Buckeyes season with an undisclosed injury, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

“Brice has had an outstanding freshman season and played very well down the stretch,” said Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann in a statement. “I know how badly he wanted to play, and we are disappointed for him. We are proud of him and his continued development as a player and I know he’s looking forward to supporting his teammates again today.”

The freshman from Orlando is just the sixth Buckeye to score 500 points in their first season in Scarlet & Grey. He was named to the all conference freshman team and the all conference third team.

After scoring 16 points in the Buckeyes’ second round upset win over Iowa Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament, Sensabaugh was sidelined for Ohio State’s quarterfinal game against Michigan State. The 13-seed Buckeyes beat the Spartans 68-58 Friday without Sensabaugh to become the lowest-seeded team to make the Big Ten semifinals.

Ohio State plays top-seed Purdue at 1 p.m. in the Big Ten semifinals from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.