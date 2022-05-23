COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Students at the Ohio State University will soon have a chance to secure their spot in the ‘Shoe for the upcoming football season.

Beginning Monday, roughly 26,000 tickets for the Buckeyes’ eight home football games that kick off in September will go on sale for students, according to a news release from the university’s Department of Athletics.

Students have the option to purchase season ticket packages for every home game or the five conference games in Columbus, the athletics department said. About 19,700 full season tickets will be available, along with an additional 6,500 Big Ten package tickets.

The order in which students can purchase tickets is dependent on the student’s rank, listed below:

Rank 4 (seniors): Available

Rank 3: Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Rank 2: Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Rank 1: Thursday at 3 p.m.

Students can log onto their Ohio State Student Ticket Account to purchase tickets. More information on student ticket ordering can be found here, and details for the general public can be found here.

The 2022 football season kicks-off on Sep. 3 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish under the lights in Columbus.