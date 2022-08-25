The Ohio State Buckeyes prepare to take the field at Ohio Stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 75 members of the Ohio State football team have come together to launch the Columbus NIL Club to “equally support” the team.

The club is a membership-based community that allows fans to financially support and interact with the team, according to a release from the Columbus NIL Club (CNC).

Buckeye fans can join the CNC now by making “any monthly commitment to the club.” The members of the CNC have a goal of raising $50,000 a month, according to their website.

CNC member benefits

Meet-and-greets and Q&As with the players

Film breakdowns and other player-created content

A community message board and chat to connect with the team