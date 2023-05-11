COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State offensive lineman announced some amazing news Thursday. Rising sophomore Avery Henry shared he’s cancer free after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma in December.

“Just a couple weeks ago I was announced CANCER FREE!!!!!” Henry wrote on Twitter. “I won the battle!! I have 4 more treatments and I’m officially done. I would be lying if I said I didn’t have doubts. But at the end of the day all we know is FIGHT. Never give up. Go Bucks.”

The St. Clairsville native came to Ohio State as a 3-star prospect, according to 247 Sports, and was also rated a top-10 offensive lineman in the state of Ohio by the website.