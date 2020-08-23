Ohio State football parents continue fight for fall season

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Nicholas Petit-Frere #78 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after winning the Big Ten Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University football parents organization which has been critical of the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the fall sports season continues seeking answers from the conference.

The Football Parents at Ohio State (FPAOS) are planning to hold a protest on the OSU campus on Aug. 29.

Join @fpaos_board & parents of all @OhioStAthletics at the Shoe this Saturday! United together we want our voices heard. We want transparency & better communication from @bigten & @KevinFWarren moving forward. Support our student athletes! #GoBucks #Fight pic.twitter.com/eKetxjIzge — FPAOS Family Unit (@fpaos_board) August 23, 2020

FPAOS President Amanda Babb said the group wants answers as to how the decision by the Big Ten was made to postpone the fall season.

“We are continuing to seek transparency in the decision to postpone fall football and what will be the process for winter/spring,” Babb said. “We still don’t have answers, but rather more questions on how the process/vote went to postpone.”

Babb, who is stepmother of OSU wide receiver Kamryn Babb, added the group is seeking a call to meet with Big Ten representatives and wants the overall communication from the conference to improve.

“This isn’t just for football,” Babb said. “This is for all athletes wanting answers to questions.”

The Ohio State group is also set to be part of a meeting between other Big Ten parents groups Sunday. The meeting will bring together parents groups from Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, and Nebraska in an attempt to align the groups’ message.

The Big Ten announced Aug. 11 it would be postponing the fall 2020 sports season, including Ohio State University football, with an eye to playing in the spring.