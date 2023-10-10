COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When Ohio State plays Saturday at Purdue, it will mark something new for the Buckeyes: a game carried by a streaming platform.

The game, which is scheduled to kick off at noon in West Lafayette, Indiana, will be streamed exclusively on Peacock, a platform that is owned by NBC and not NBC4’s parent company Nexstar. The move is part of a Big Ten media rights deal signed last year with NBC, Fox, and CBS.

Peacock has already carried some Big Ten football games, and five Ohio State men’s basketball games are scheduled for it.

How can you watch the game? Here is what you need to know, according to Peacock:

To start, follow this link and you will be taken to the homepage where you will need to select a plan to purchase an account. There are two plans to purchase, and two options to pay for each.

Premium ($5.99/Month or $59.99/Year)

A Premium plan with Peacock does give you access to watch live sports, including the Ohio State-Purdue game.

Premium Plus ($11.99/Month or $119.99/Year)

A Premium Plus plans gives you everything that is included in the premium plan and more. It gives you the option to watch NBC4 newscasts and programming in addition to no ads for select shows and the ability to download and watch offline.

Current free offers

Peacock is offering a free year of the Premium Plus tier to any Spectrum TV customers. You can also get 90 days for free as a qualified Spectrum Internet customer. There are also partnership-subscriptions through Apple, DIRECTV, and Xfinity. For more information, click here.

How do I watch Ohio State vs. Purdue

Once you’ve made an account, the top bar on the homepage will have categories. Select the sports category.

On the sports homepage, there will be a running list of live events as well as sports categories. You can either click in the “Live & Upcoming” section or the Big Ten logo in the “Latest Events, Highlights & News” section.

If you purchase Peacock on Saturday specifically for the game, you will be charged for whichever plan you pick. If you cancel after the game, you will continue to have Peacock for the next month without an additional charge.