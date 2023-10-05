COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State learned Thursday all the teams it will face through 2028 after the Big Ten announced home and away matchups.

2024 will be the first year in the Big Ten for USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. Dates for next season will be announced later this month or in early November.

The Buckeyes’ 2024 schedule is highlighted with a home game against Michigan and a road game in Eugene, Oregon, against the Ducks, who beat OSU in 2021.

In 2025, Ohio State will host Texas, which will be part of the SEC by then. Coach Ryan Day will face his former mentor and boss Chip Kelly when UCLA comes to Ohio Stadium.

See below for the full schedule.

Ohio State 2024 schedule

Aug. 31 – Southern Mississippi

Sept. 7 – Western Michigan

Sept. 21 – Marshall

Big Ten home games

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

Nebraska

Purdue

Big Ten away games

Michigan State

Northwestern

Oregon

Penn State

Ohio State 2025 schedule

Aug. 30 – Texas

Sept. 13 – Ohio

Oct. 18 – Connecticut

Big Ten home games

Minnesota

Penn State

Rutgers

UCLA

Big Ten away games

Illinois

Michigan

Purdue

Washington

Wisconsin

Ohio State 2026 schedule

Sept. 5 – Ball State

Sept. 12 – at Texas

Sept. 19 – Kent State

Big Ten home games

Illinois

Maryland

Michigan

Northwestern

Oregon

Big Ten away games

Indiana

Iowa

Nebraska

USC

Ohio State 2027 schedule

Sept. 4 – Bowling Green

Sept. 11 – New Hampshire

Sept. 18 – Alabama

Big Ten home games

Michigan State

Purdue

Nebraska

USC

Big Ten away games

Michigan

Minnesota

Northwestern

Oregon

Rutgers

Ohio State 2028 schedule

Sept. 2 – Buffalo

Sept. 9 – at Alabama

Sept. 16 – Northern Illinois

Big Ten home games

Michigan

Minnesota

Rutgers

Washington

Wisconsin

Big Ten away games

Illinois

Maryland

Penn State

UCLA