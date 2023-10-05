COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State learned Thursday all the teams it will face through 2028 after the Big Ten announced home and away matchups.
2024 will be the first year in the Big Ten for USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. Dates for next season will be announced later this month or in early November.
The Buckeyes’ 2024 schedule is highlighted with a home game against Michigan and a road game in Eugene, Oregon, against the Ducks, who beat OSU in 2021.
In 2025, Ohio State will host Texas, which will be part of the SEC by then. Coach Ryan Day will face his former mentor and boss Chip Kelly when UCLA comes to Ohio Stadium.
See below for the full schedule.
Ohio State 2024 schedule
- Aug. 31 – Southern Mississippi
- Sept. 7 – Western Michigan
- Sept. 21 – Marshall
Big Ten home games
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Nebraska
- Purdue
Big Ten away games
- Michigan State
- Northwestern
- Oregon
- Penn State
Ohio State 2025 schedule
- Aug. 30 – Texas
- Sept. 13 – Ohio
- Oct. 18 – Connecticut
Big Ten home games
- Minnesota
- Penn State
- Rutgers
- UCLA
Big Ten away games
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Purdue
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Ohio State 2026 schedule
- Sept. 5 – Ball State
- Sept. 12 – at Texas
- Sept. 19 – Kent State
Big Ten home games
- Illinois
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Northwestern
- Oregon
Big Ten away games
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Nebraska
- USC
Ohio State 2027 schedule
- Sept. 4 – Bowling Green
- Sept. 11 – New Hampshire
- Sept. 18 – Alabama
Big Ten home games
- Michigan State
- Purdue
- Nebraska
- USC
Big Ten away games
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Northwestern
- Oregon
- Rutgers
Ohio State 2028 schedule
- Sept. 2 – Buffalo
- Sept. 9 – at Alabama
- Sept. 16 – Northern Illinois
Big Ten home games
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Rutgers
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Big Ten away games
- Illinois
- Maryland
- Penn State
- UCLA