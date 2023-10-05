COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State learned Thursday all the teams it will face through 2028 after the Big Ten announced home and away matchups.

2024 will be the first year in the Big Ten for USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. Dates for next season will be announced later this month or in early November.

The Buckeyes’ 2024 schedule is highlighted with a home game against Michigan and a road game in Eugene, Oregon, against the Ducks, who beat OSU in 2021.

In 2025, Ohio State will host Texas, which will be part of the SEC by then. Coach Ryan Day will face his former mentor and boss Chip Kelly when UCLA comes to Ohio Stadium.

See below for the full schedule.

Ohio State 2024 schedule

  • Aug. 31 – Southern Mississippi
  • Sept. 7 – Western Michigan
  • Sept. 21 – Marshall

Big Ten home games

  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Michigan
  • Nebraska
  • Purdue

Big Ten away games

  • Michigan State
  • Northwestern
  • Oregon
  • Penn State

Ohio State 2025 schedule

  • Aug. 30 – Texas
  • Sept. 13 – Ohio
  • Oct. 18 – Connecticut

Big Ten home games

  • Minnesota
  • Penn State
  • Rutgers
  • UCLA

Big Ten away games

  • Illinois
  • Michigan
  • Purdue
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

Ohio State 2026 schedule

  • Sept. 5 – Ball State
  • Sept. 12 – at Texas
  • Sept. 19 – Kent State

Big Ten home games

  • Illinois
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Northwestern
  • Oregon

Big Ten away games

  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Nebraska
  • USC

Ohio State 2027 schedule

  • Sept. 4 – Bowling Green
  • Sept. 11 – New Hampshire
  • Sept. 18 – Alabama

Big Ten home games

  • Michigan State
  • Purdue
  • Nebraska
  • USC

Big Ten away games

  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Northwestern
  • Oregon
  • Rutgers

Ohio State 2028 schedule

  • Sept. 2 – Buffalo
  • Sept. 9 – at Alabama
  • Sept. 16 – Northern Illinois

Big Ten home games

  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Rutgers
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

Big Ten away games

  • Illinois
  • Maryland
  • Penn State
  • UCLA