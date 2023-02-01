COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day is making his first public comments since the end of the 2022 season.

The Buckeyes concluded their season on New Year’s Eve in the Peach Bowl, a 42-41 loss to Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal. Since then, Ohio State has added a couple of players in the transfer portal and has seen stars like C.J. Stroud and Paris Johnson Jr. declare for the NFL draft.

The top candidates to replace Stroud as the new starting QB are Kyle McCord and Devin Brown with Day saying “it’s going to be a heck of a competition” to see who comes out as the day one starter. “Kyle [McCord] has one more year of experience and has played in more games than Devin [Brown] but it’s going to be a heck of a competition… Some vision on who the starter is going to be coming out of spring practice would be nice.”

The coaching staff has also gone through significant changes. Brian Hartline has been promoted to offense coordinator and former linebacker James Laurinaitis added as a defensive assistant. The spring game is scheduled for April 15.

Among the first things Day discussed was his role in play calling for next season as Hartline steps in to a bigger role. He said they will experiment with play calling throughout the spring season with Hartline taking those duties during practices. “We’ll decide that here in the next few months probably,” said Day.

In terms of transfers, Ohio State could add more players but only if it really fits a specific need, according to Day. Other player news came with Day listing multiple players who will be missing the spring season due to various reasons, including surgeries. Among those players are wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, and running TreVeyon Henderson.

He also said for the offensive line, the plan is to keep Donovan Jackson and Matt Jones at guard and to find a center.

The 2023 season will kick off on Sept. 2 at Indiana.