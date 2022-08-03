COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and his wife, Nina, are making a large donation to fund research and mental health services.

Kristina M. Johnson, university president, and Ryan and Nina Day spoke about the donation at a 10:30 a.m. press conference. Called the Nina and Ryan Day Resilience Fund, the coach’s family said it would be housed in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health. The family is dedicating $1 million in the fund to benefit the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and the College of Medicine.

(NBC4 Photo/Jonathan Jackson)

Day has long made a point of advocating for mental health. He lost his father, Raymond, to suicide at age 8, and earlier this year, he supported the decision of offensive lineman Harry Miller to leave the team because of mental health issues.