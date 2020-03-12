Ohio State Football cancels Spring Game, restricts athletic event attendance due to coronavirus pandemic

The Ohio State University announced Wednesday that the annual spring football game will be canceled.

OSU says attendance at all events for the remainder of the academic year will be limited to student-athletes and their immediate family members, team coaches and staff, essential event management, staff, and credentialed media. All events will be closed to the public. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) March 12, 2020

The university said in a statement:

The Ohio State Department of Athletics will continue to host intercollegiate athletic sporting events, but attendance at all events for the remainder of the academic year will be limited to student-athletes and their immediate family members, team coaches and staff, essential event management, operational and facility staff, and credentialed members of the media. All events will be closed to the public. In addition, the Ohio State spring football game, set for April 11 at Ohio Stadium, has been canceled.

Earlier Wednesday evening, Coach Ryan Day announced all recruiting visits to campus are canceled through mid-April.

Monday evening, Ohio State announced it was suspending face-to-face instruction and moving classes online for the rest of the month in a proactive effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ohio has for positive cases of the virus and 24 additional people are being tested. Three cases were reported in Cuyahoga County and one in Stark County.

No cases have been reported in Columbus or at Ohio State.