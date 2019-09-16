Ohio State Football announces kickoff time for game against Nebraska

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Buckeyes will have their first night game of the season when they travel to Nebraska on September 28.

Ohio State announced that Ohio State’s football game against the Cornhuskers will kick off at 7:30 p.m. (eastern) in Lincoln, Nebraska. The game will be televised on ABC.

Here’s a look at the schedule as it stands for the rest of the season:

September 21 – Miami (Ohio) – 3:30 – Big Ten Network

September 28 – at Nebraska – 7:30 p.m. – ABC

October 5 – Michigan State – 7:30 p.m. – ABC/ESPN

October 12 – BYE

October 18 (Friday) – at Northwestern – 8:30 p.m. – FS1

October 26 – Wisconsin – TBD – TBD

November 2 – BYE

November 16 – at Rutgers – TBD – TBD

November 23 – Penn State – TBD – TBD

November 30 – at Michigan – NOON – FOX

The Buckeyes are off to a 3-0 start to the season, defeating Florida Atlantic, Cincinnati and Indiana.