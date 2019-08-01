Ohio State Football 2019 Schedule

Buckeyes
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) The Ohio State Buckeyes’ 2019 season begins Saturday, August 31 with a home game against Florida Atlantic.

  • August 31 – Florida Atlantic – Noon – FOX
  • September 7 – Cincinnati – Noon – ABC
  • September 14 – at Indiana – Noon – FOX
  • September 21 – Miami (Ohio) – TBD – TBD
  • September 28 – at Nebraska – TBD – TBD
  • October 5 – Michigan State – 7:30 p.m. – ABC/ESPN
  • October 12 – BYE
  • October 18 (Friday) – at Northwestern – 8:30 p.m. – FS1
  • October 26 – Wisconsin – TBD – TBD
  • November 2 – BYE
  • November 16 – at Rutgers – TBD – TBD
  • November 23 – Penn State – TBD – TBD
  • November 30 – at Michigan – NOON – FOX

The 2019 season is the first for head coach Ryan Day, who takes over following the departure of Urban Meyer.

“You don’t replace a legend. You don’t replace one of the best football coaches in the history of the game,” said Day. “What you can do is just be yourself. And I think that’s what I’m doing.”

Transfer Justin Fields appears to be the front-runner for the starting quarterback job, but Day says it’s an open competition going into camp.

Ohio State begins the season ranked #5 in the Coaches Poll, behind Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma. Junior running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive end Chase Young were named to the preseason all-Big Ten team.

