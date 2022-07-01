COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – News of the Big Ten expanding the conference to the west coast is buzzing around The Ohio State University’s campus.

On Thursday, Big Ten chancellors and presidents unanimously approved the addition of UCLA and USC as members, starting August 2024.

Members of Buckeye nation told NBC4 they were surprised to hear of two California schools joining the Big Ten, but not surprised the conference is getting bigger.

The Big Ten announcement comes almost a year after the SEC voted to add Texas and Oklahoma in 2025.

“I feel like it is probably coming that a lot of schools will switch for money and there will probably be a couple of big conferences. I feel like it is inevitable,” said OSU student Ryan Murphy.

Buckeye alumnus Ashton Taylor said he is looking forward to the competition.

“I’m actually a fan of it. I think with all the moves that USC made over the off season that they will actually be able to compete a little bit more, not with us but with the other Big Ten teams,” Taylor said.

Ohio State leaders say they support the move because both schools align with OSU’s values academically, athletically and culturally.

“It was about what the Big Ten needed and our marketing and media rights opportunities, along with the great relationships we have with two institutions that culturally fit us,” Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said.

OSU fan Tom Fener said he wishes the conference would’ve just stayed the way it was.

“I don’t really care for it to be honest with you. I think the Big Ten has always been sort of a midwestern conference,” Fener said.

But all OSU fans can agree on one thing — The Buckeyes will be holding the Big Ten championship trophy come December.

“We’re Ohio State. We are the best at what we do, so I think that we will come out on top either way,” future OSU student Sarah Fener said.