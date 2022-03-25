SPOKANE, Washington (WCMH) — Ohio State fell just short of its first Elite 8 appearance since 1993 after losing to Texas 66-63.

The Buckeyes trailed by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter and shrank the Longhorns’ lead to one-point with 50 seconds left but came up empty on their last two offensive possessions.

Taylor Mikesell poured in a game-high 19 points going 3-of-4 from three-point range while Jacy Sheldon contributed 17 points, six rebounds and four steals. The Dublin Coffman grad kept OSU in the game making a traditional three-point play with the Buckeyes down 60-50 with under five minutes left in the game.

Meanwhile, Joanne Allen-Taylor led the Longhorns with 17 points while Aliyah Matharu added 10 points for Texas, which will make its second straight appearance in the Elite Eight.