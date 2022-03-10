INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Ohio State let a 13-point second half lead slip away and fell 71-68 to Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Buckeyes gave up a staggering 47 points in the second half as the Nittany Lions were led by Sam Sessoms who scored a team-high 18 points off the bench.

E.J. Liddell poured in 25 points while Malaki Branham contributed 16 points.

The Buckeyes have now lost four of thier last five games entering the NCAA Tournament where they’ll likely be seeded as a No. 7 or 8 seed. OSU will find out its seeding on Sunday around 6:00 EST.