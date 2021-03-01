Ohio State falls three spots to No. 7 after three straight losses

Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon, left, brings the ball upcourt against Ohio State’s C.J. Walker during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A hard week for Ohio State in men’s basketball cost the team in the Associated Press Top 25 released Monday.

The Buckeyes (18-7) dropped from No. 4 to No. 7 after three straight losses: 92-87 to No. 3 Michigan on Feb. 21, 71-67 to unranked Michigan State on Thursday, and 73-57 to No. 9 Iowa on Sunday.

The Buckeyes have one game remaining in the regular season, against No. 4 Illinois on Saturday at Value City Arena. The Illini moved up from No. 5 in last week’s poll.

Gonzaga (24-0) remained atop the poll, with Michigan (18-1) moving up to No. 2 and Baylor (18-1) dropping to No. 3 after suffering its first loss. Iowa moved to No. 5 after defeating Ohio State.

Here is the complete Top 25:

Gonzaga (24-0) Michigan (18-1) Baylor (18-1) Illinois (18-6) Iowa (18-7) West Virginia (17-6) Ohio State (18-7) Alabama (19-6) Houston (20-3) Villanova (15-4) Florida State (14-4) Arkansas (19-5) Kansas (18-8) Creighton (17-6) Texas (14-7) Oklahoma (14-7) Oklahoma State (16-6) Texas Tech (15-8) San Diego State (19-4) Loyola Chicago (21-4) Virginia (15-6) Virginia Tech (15-5) Purdue (16-8) Colorado (19-7) Wisconsin (16-9)

Others receiving votes: BYU 101, Southern California 88, Clemson 47, Florida 24, Tennessee 19, St. Bonaventure 16, Oregon 15, Missouri 13, Wichita State 11, Maryland 9, Toledo 8, Connecticut 5, Belmont 5, Winthrop 4, North Carolina 4, UCLA 2, Louisville 2, UC Santa Barbara 1, Drake 1