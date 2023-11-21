COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has dropped Southern Mississippi from its 2024 football schedule.

The university announced Tuesday that it would not play its previously scheduled game against Southern Miss on Aug. 31. Instead, the Buckeyes will open the season that day against Akron.

Ohio State said the change was mutual between the schools. At the same time of Ohio State’s announcement, Southern Miss said it would play Aug. 31 at Kentucky.

Ohio State has played Akron four times, all since 2001 and with the Buckeyes winning each time by at least two touchdowns. It had never played Southern Miss before. Akron plays in the Mid-American Conference, and the Buckeyes are already playing one other MAC team, Western Michigan, in 2024. The other non-Big Ten opponent is Marshall.

2024 marks the expansion of the Big Ten to 18 teams, with Ohio State playing Oregon as a conference opponent for the first time.

Ohio State (11-0) concludes the 2023 regular season Saturday at Michigan.

Here is the updated 2024 schedule:

Aug. 31: Akron

Sept. 7: Western Michigan

Sept. 14: Off

Sept. 21: Marshall

Sept. 28: at Michigan State

Oct. 5: Iowa

Oct. 12: at Oregon

Oct. 19: Off

Oct. 26: Nebraska

Nov. 2: at Penn State

Nov. 9: Purdue

Nov. 16: at Northwestern

Nov. 23: Indiana

Nov. 30: Michigan