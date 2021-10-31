COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Despite pulling out a win over a ranked team, the Ohio State Buckeyes fell one spot to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press college football top 25 poll.

Going into Saturday’s game at No. 5 on the poll, the Buckeyes fought off a determined No. 20 Penn State, 33-24, to improve to 7-1 on the season.

The Buckeyes were No. 5 for the second week in a row in the previous poll.

Ohio State travels to Nebraska Saturday to face the Cornhuskers. Kickoff time has not been announced.

Just to the west, Ohio’s other college football standout, the Cincinnati Bearcats held on to the No. 2 spot for the third week in a row after beating the Tulane Green Wave 31-12.

Elsewhere in the poll, Michigan State moved up to No. 5 and Wake Forest became a top-10 team on Sunday for the first time in school history.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fourth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The rest of the top four was unchanged from last week, with Cincinnati at No. 2, Oklahoma at No. 3, and Alabama at No. 4.

Star running back Kenneth Walker and the Spartans jumped three spots by beating Michigan in the weekend’s biggest game. The last time Michigan State broke into the top five was 2015 when the Spartans made the College Football Playoff.

The first CFP selection committee rankings of the season will be released Tuesday night.

In the AP poll, Oregon, which handed the Buckeyes their only loss on the season, was No. 7.

No. 8 Notre Dame, Michigan, and Wake Forest rounded out the top 10.

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Georgia (8-0) 1 SEC 1,575 (63) 2 Cincinnati (8-0) 2 American Athletic 1,455 3 Alabama (7-1) 3 SEC 1,413 4 Oklahoma (9-0) 4 Big 12 1,382 5 Michigan State (8-0) 8 Big Ten 1,340 6 Ohio State (7-1) 5 Big Ten 1,296 7 Oregon (7-1) 7 Pac-12 1,233 8 Notre Dame (7-1) 11 IA Independents 1,067 9 Michigan (7-1) 6 Big Ten 1,048 10 Wake Forest (8-0) 13 ACC 1,025 11 Oklahoma State (7-1) 15 Big 12 915 12 Auburn (6-2) 18 SEC 853 13 Texas A&M (6-2) 14 SEC 847 14 Baylor (7-1) 16 Big 12 833 15 Ole Miss (6-2) 10 SEC 678 16 UTSA (8-0) 23 Conference USA 460 17 Brigham Young (7-2) 25 IA Independents 450 18 Kentucky (6-2) 12 SEC 409 19 Iowa (6-2) 9 Big Ten 342 20 Houston (7-1) American Athletic 338 21 Coastal Carolina (7-1) 24 Sun Belt 237 22 Penn State (5-3) 20 Big Ten 182 23 SMU (7-1) 19 American Athletic 176 24 Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1) Sun Belt 161 25 Fresno State (7-2) Mountain West 151

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, North Carolina State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi State 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego State 50, Appalachian State 23, Utah 11, Iowa State 9, Nevada 2

Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first-place votes.

POLL POINTS

The Demon Deacons have their best ranking in program history, topping the No. 11 they reached in 1947. Wake Forest had been the only team in a Power Five conference that had never been ranked in the top 10.

The Demon Deacons reached another first on Saturday, improving to 8-0 with a victory against Duke.

IN

No. 20 Houston is ranked for the first time under coach Dana Holgorsen after handing SMU its first loss of the season. The last time the Cougars were in the Top 25 was 2018.

Houston is the 45th different team to appear in the Top 25 this season.

No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette is back in the Top 25 after being in the preseason poll and falling out after losing its opening game.

No. 25 Fresno State also returned to the rankings after handing San Diego State its first defeat in a crucial Mountain West game.

OUT

Pittsburgh dropped from No. 17 to out after losing at home to Miami.

Iowa State is out again after losing at West Virginia. The Cyclones jumped back into the rankings last week, but it turned out to be a brief stay.

San Diego State fell out after a four-week run.

CONFERENCE CALL

Two Power Five leagues, the Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12, have just one ranked team while two from the Group of Five, the American Athletic Conference (three) and Sun Belt (two), have multiple teams ranked.

SEC — 6 (Nos. 1, 3, 12, 13, 15, 18).

Big Ten — 5 (Nos. 5, 6, 9, 19, 22).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos 4, 11, 14).

American — 3 (Nos. 2, 20, 23).

Sun Belt — 2 (Nos. 21, 24).

Mountain West — 1 (No. 25).

ACC — 1 (No. 10).

C-USA — 1 (No. 16).

Pac-12 — 1 (No. 7).

Independents — 2 (Nos. 8, 17).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 12 Auburn at No. 13 Texas A&M. Third time the Tigers and Aggies have met while both are ranked since A&M joined the SEC in 2011.