COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After losing its opening game of the season, the Ohio State women’s basketball team dipped down in the first regular season rankings.

The Buckeyes have fallen from No. 7 to No. 13 in the new Associated Press poll after losing to now No. 10 USC in Las Vegas 83-74 and getting their first win on Sunday against IUPUI 108-58. The early drop in the poll is a stark contrast to last season when OSU started 19-0 and got as high as No. 2 in the middle of January.

Ohio State’s loss to USC was just the tip of the iceberg of a week of upsets never before seen to start a women’s basketball season. 10 ranked teams lost during the opening week, including the top two teams in the preseason poll: LSU and UCONN.

After all the November madness, the rankings mixed up massively with the new top-five featuring No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 UCLA, No. 4 Utah, and No. 5 Colorado. The Buffaloes were the biggest leapers going up 15 spots into the top-five while Ole Miss had the biggest drop from No. 12 to No. 23.

The Buckeyes will play just once this week as the host Boston College on Thursday night at Value City Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

AP Poll (Nov. 13, 2023)

1 South Carolina (23) 2 Iowa (13) 3 UCLA 4 Utah 5 Colorado 6 Stanford 7 LSU 8 UCONN 9 Virginia Tech 10 USC 11 Texas 12 Florida State 13 Ohio State 14 NC State 15 Tennessee 16 Notre Dame 17 North Carolina 18 Indiana 19 Louisville 20 Maryland 21 Baylor 22 Creighton 23 Ole Miss 24 Washington State 25 Oklahoma