COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team is preparing for its final game of the calendar year and will be doing so with a lower ranking.

The latest Associated Press poll released on Monday placed the Buckeyes (10-2, 1-0) at No. 17, a drop of four places compared to last week’s rankings. Ohio State closed out its non-conference games for this season with a 77-71 loss to UCLA on Dec. 18 and followed that with an 84-55 victory over Belmont on Friday.

OSU will now only face Big Ten teams the rest of the way beginning with a showdown against archrivals Michigan. The Buckeyes play at the Wolverines on Dec. 30 at noon.

Associated Press Poll (Dec. 25, 2023)

1 South Carolina (36) 2 UCLA 3 NC State 4 Iowa 5 Texas 6 USC 7 LSU 8 Colorado 9 Stanford 10 Baylor 11 Kansas State 12 Utah 13 Notre Dame 14 Virginia Tech 15 UCONN 16 Indiana 17 Ohio State 18 Marquette 19 Louisville 20 Gonzaga 21 Creighton 22 Florida State 23 TCU 24 North Carolina 25 West Virginia