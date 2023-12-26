COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team is preparing for its final game of the calendar year and will be doing so with a lower ranking.
The latest Associated Press poll released on Monday placed the Buckeyes (10-2, 1-0) at No. 17, a drop of four places compared to last week’s rankings. Ohio State closed out its non-conference games for this season with a 77-71 loss to UCLA on Dec. 18 and followed that with an 84-55 victory over Belmont on Friday.
OSU will now only face Big Ten teams the rest of the way beginning with a showdown against archrivals Michigan. The Buckeyes play at the Wolverines on Dec. 30 at noon.
Associated Press Poll (Dec. 25, 2023)
|1
|South Carolina (36)
|2
|UCLA
|3
|NC State
|4
|Iowa
|5
|Texas
|6
|USC
|7
|LSU
|8
|Colorado
|9
|Stanford
|10
|Baylor
|11
|Kansas State
|12
|Utah
|13
|Notre Dame
|14
|Virginia Tech
|15
|UCONN
|16
|Indiana
|17
|Ohio State
|18
|Marquette
|19
|Louisville
|20
|Gonzaga
|21
|Creighton
|22
|Florida State
|23
|TCU
|24
|North Carolina
|25
|West Virginia