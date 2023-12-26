COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team is preparing for its final game of the calendar year and will be doing so with a lower ranking.

The latest Associated Press poll released on Monday placed the Buckeyes (10-2, 1-0) at No. 17, a drop of four places compared to last week’s rankings. Ohio State closed out its non-conference games for this season with a 77-71 loss to UCLA on Dec. 18 and followed that with an 84-55 victory over Belmont on Friday.

OSU will now only face Big Ten teams the rest of the way beginning with a showdown against archrivals Michigan. The Buckeyes play at the Wolverines on Dec. 30 at noon.

Associated Press Poll (Dec. 25, 2023)

1South Carolina (36)
2UCLA
3NC State
4Iowa
5Texas
6USC
7LSU
8Colorado
9Stanford
10Baylor
11Kansas State
12Utah
13Notre Dame
14Virginia Tech
15UCONN
16Indiana
17Ohio State
18Marquette
19Louisville
20Gonzaga
21Creighton
22Florida State
23TCU
24North Carolina
25West Virginia