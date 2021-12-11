COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell dropped a game-high 28 points and No. 21 Ohio State shot 50% to defeat No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55.

The Buckeyes outscored the Badgers by 13 points in the second half, running away with the game after leading by five points at halftime. OSU outrebounded the Badgers 49-28.

Zed Key finished with 11 points and Meechie Johnson Jr. scored eight, including a pair of three pointers in the second half.

Kyle Young hauled in a career-high 14 rebounds in the win.

Johnny Davis led Wisconsin with 24 points. Both teams are 8-2.