Ohio State players celebrate with Haskell Garrett (92) after his touchdown on an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As Ohio State continues to prepare for the Sugar Bowl on Friday night, defensive players and an assistant coach will speak to the media at 3 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch them here at nbc4i.com.

Scheduled to speak are:

Defensive Coordinator Kerry Coombs

DE Jonathon Cooper

DT Haskell Garrett

LB Justin Hilliard

DT Tommy Togiai

CB Shaun Wade

LB Pete Werner

The Sugar Bowl, against Clemson, is one of two semifinals in the College Football Playoff.