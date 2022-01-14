COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison indicated on Instagram Friday he’s staying in Columbus for his senior year.

The team captain and Olentangy Orange graduate recorded 33 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles in the 2021 season.

Harrison’s Instagram caption was “9/3/22,” which is the Buckeyes’ first game of the season at home against Notre Dame.

Harrison took on a larger role his junior year as one of the starting defensive ends. It will be interesting to see what his return means for rising sophomores J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer

Other defensive ends who might return include rising senior Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Tyler Friday, who missed the 2021 season because of a torn ACL.

The Buckeyes also added two four-star recruits for the class of 2022: Kenyatta Jackson and Omari Abor.