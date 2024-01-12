COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Another Ohio State football player has said he’ll return for the 2024 season.

Defensive end JT Tuimoloau announced his intentions Friday on social media. The junior wrote that he had “a sense of unfinished business” and “an unbreakable bond” with his Ohio State teammates, leading to his decision.

Tuimoloau was expected to be a top target in the NFL draft, with NBC Sports rating him as the No. 42 prospect in the draft in December. He made five sacks in the 2023 season, which ended with a 14-3 loss to Missouri on Dec. 29 in the Cotton Bowl.

Ohio State (11-2) has seen a handful of experienced players opt to return in 2024, including defensive back Denzel Burke, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

The announcement from Tuimoloau leaves just one Buckeye who has yet to announce: running back TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson one of the draft-eligible Buckeyes to play in the Cotton Bowl.